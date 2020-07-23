One new coronavirus case in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 16

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,441 while 29 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 16 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 333,613 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 315,113 being confirmed negative while 18,500 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 287 were being treated in hospital, with 2 in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,146 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.