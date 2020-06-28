One new confirmed Covid-19 case in north-east

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of eight new cases have been confirmed across Scotland today, with one of those in the NHS Grampian area.

No new deaths have been reported.

In the north-east, there were 47 people in hospital as of midnight.

A total of 255,427 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus so far, with 237,191 of these confirmed negative and 18,236 positive cases confirmed.