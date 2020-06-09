One new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in past 24 hours

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 14 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,653.

A total of 128,495 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 112,842 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows Scotland’s death has increased to 2,422, up by seven from 2,415 on Monday.

Of the people who have tested positive, 641 were in hospital as of last night with 15 in intensive care. There are also six people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased by one to 1,287 while 62 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: