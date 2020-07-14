One new case of Covid-19 in north-east as only three people test positive in Scotland

There has been one new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,432 while 29 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been three new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 304,973 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 286,605 tests were negative and 18,368 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 327 were being treated in hospital, with 12 in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,131 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.