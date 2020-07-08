One new case of Covid-19 detected in north-east

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,427 while 34 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been seven new confirmed cases and there has been one new death registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 285,907 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 267,598 tests were negative and 18,309 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 358 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care. There are a further eight people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,106 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,490.