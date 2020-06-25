One new case of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,414 while 49 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, show Scotland’s death toll has increased by two to 2,482.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 5 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,196.

A total of 242,510 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 224,314 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 472 were in hospital as of last night with 7 in intensive care. There are also 11 people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: