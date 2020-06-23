One new case of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,413 while 43 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, which now also include include those people tested at the UK governments Regional Testing Centres (RTC), show Scotland’s death toll has increased by four to 2,476.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 12 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,182.

A total of 235,359 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 217,177 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 512 were in hospital as of last night with 7 in intensive care. There are also fourteen people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

