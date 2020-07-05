One new case of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,426 while 38 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 9 new confirmed cases, and due to a technical issue the number of deaths reported yesterday is currently unavailable.

A total of 278,883 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 260,587 tests were negative and 18,296 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 424 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care. There are a further seven people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,095 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll was 2,488 on July 3.