One more patient tests positive for coronavirus in north-east

Another person in the north-east has tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now 19 confirmed cases in NHS Grampian’s area, up from 18 yesterday.

Figures yesterday had shown a drop in north-east cases, after a number of patients were reclassified as being from Shetland.

More then 7,500 people have now been tested in Scotland with 322 positive cases.

Six people who were confirmed to have the virus have sadly died.

The health boards with the largest concentrations of confirmed cases are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire.

