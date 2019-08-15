One million visit Oor Wullie statues across Scotland

Oor Wullie sculptures have been visited over one million times in cities across Scotland since the trail was launched two months ago.

The trail app, which has been downloaded over 40,000 times by Wullie fans, lets users digitally collect sculptures to win great prizes.

Users have racked up an incredible 13,000,000 steps, equating to 24,000 miles, with the average person walking 11 miles while doing the trail.

More than 13,500 selfies have been uploaded to the app.

There’s now only three weeks to go until the sculptures are taken off the streets and sold at auction for charity.

Famous Scots have also been enjoying the attractions, including singer Lewis Capaldi, The Proclaimers and author Ian Rankin.

Some of the most popular statues in the north-east area include the statue of Scotland and Aberdeen football legend Willie Miller, which stands outside the Bon Accord Shopping Centre, Brave Wee Boy at the Beach and We All Scream For Ice Cream beside Marischal Square.

Money raised from the Big Bucket Trail will be donated to charities improving care for children in hospital.

David Wood, CEO of the Archie Foundation, said: “The Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail has surpassed all original expectations and we were absolutely thrilled to discover that the app has been used more than one million times.

“We are loving seeing the public engaging with the statues and in turn, learning more about the Archie Foundation and the work we do.

“We would encourage anyone that hasn’t yet seen them up and down the country to get on board and bag as many as they can in the next few weeks.”

The trail was launched in partnership with Wild in Art and DC Thomson Media.

Fans can see the sculptures for the final time at the Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail Farewell Weekend which will take place on September 13-15.

Limited tickets are now available for events in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. To book tickets or to donate go to http://bit.ly/2YNJ72H