One man dead and two men seriously injured following four-vehicle crash on A947 this morning

One man has died and two others are seriously injured following a four-vehicle crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road this morning.

The incident happened near Hattoncrook and involved a silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswager Transporter and a green Mercedes truck.

The 62-year-old driver of the Transporter was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) with serious injuries.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Ford Focus was also conveyed to ARI by ambulance with serious injuries.

Both drivers and sole occupants of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The road remains closed to allow for collision investigation to be carried out at the scene.

Pictures from the scene show one lorry across the carriageway, with two other vehicles in a field next to the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help them piece together what happened.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the north-east road policing unit, said: “Sadly this collision has resulted in the death of one man and the serious injury of two others.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak with any motorists who were using the A947 this morning and may have seen any of the vehicles involved or who may have dashcam footage of them.

“The road will remain closed until our crash investigations are complete and I would urge the public to avoid the area until the road reopens.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0596 of 11, December.

Four fire service appliances from Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, North Anderson Drive, and Ellon were also in attendance, but have left after receiving the stop message at 10.01am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were in attendance at an RTC on the A947 between Dyce and Oldmeldrum. We received a call from the police at 8.54am.

“Four appliances are on the scene from Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Ellon, and North Anderson Drive.”