One man charged after two drug raids in Aberdeen community

by David Walker
10/11/2020, 8:19 pm
One man has been charged following two drug raids in an Aberdeen community.

Police executed drug search warrants in Tillydrone yesterday.

They seized a quantity of heroin and cannabis during the operation.

One man was charged in relation to the searches, with a report being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The class A and B drugs recovered were personal amounts.

 