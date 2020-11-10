One man charged after two drug raids in Aberdeen community

One man has been charged following two drug raids in an Aberdeen community.
Police executed drug search warrants in Tillydrone yesterday.
They seized a quantity of heroin and cannabis during the operation.
One man was charged in relation to the searches, with a report being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The class A and B drugs recovered were personal amounts.
