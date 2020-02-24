One lane of major Aberdeen road to shut for works

A lane of a busy Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while repair works are carried out.

One lane of Wellington Road will shut, between its junctions with Greenwell Road and Greenbank Road from 9.30am until 3.30pm tomorrow.

The closure will be in place while Aberdeen City Council employees are carrying out gully repair works.

Vehicles will still be able to travel along the route, but there will also be cones and signs put up on the site to warn drivers of the works on the road in advance.