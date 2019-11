One lane at a busy north-east roundabout is blocked after a two-car collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8am to the A944 at the Westhill roundabout.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but it is believed there is no serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A944 at the Westhill roundabout.

“One lane is blocked.

“An ambulance is in attendance but there is no major injuries.”