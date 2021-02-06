One lane blocked after single-vehicle accident on the AWPR

Police were called to a single vehicle accident on the A90 this morning.
It happened around 7.50am between Parkhill and Craibstone, close to the road’s junction with the A947.
A police spokesman said: “There were no injuries reported. We are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.”
One lane has been blocked as a result of the accident, although traffic does not seem to have been badly affected.
❗️NEW⌚️09:16#A90
One lane is blocked on the #A90 S/B between Goval – Craibstone following an earlier RTC.
Traffic is coping well.@NETrunkRoads
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 6, 2021
Police have warned motorists to be careful as huge parts of the north and north-east remain under an amber weather warning for snow and ice from the Met Office.
The amber warning is in place until noon today, while a yellow warning for snow and ice is due to last until Wednesday afternoon.
