One lane blocked after single-vehicle accident on the AWPR

Police were called to a single vehicle accident on the A90 this morning.

It happened around 7.50am between Parkhill and Craibstone, close to the road’s junction with the A947.

A police spokesman said: “There were no injuries reported. We are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.”

One lane has been blocked as a result of the accident, although traffic does not seem to have been badly affected.

Police have warned motorists to be careful as huge parts of the north and north-east remain under an amber weather warning for snow and ice from the Met Office.

The amber warning is in place until noon today, while a yellow warning for snow and ice is due to last until Wednesday afternoon.