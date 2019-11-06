One in five Deeside Railway Line walkers feels route is ‘unsafe’

One in five users of a popular Aberdeen walking route feels unsafe on the path, a new survey has revealed.

The questionnaire was organised by Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council after residents voiced their concerns about the Old Deeside Railway line.

It was organised as part of a safety event which saw path users being handed flyers to promote safe behaviour and tolerance towards other users.

Among the organisations consulted were the City Ranger Service, Police Scotland, Nestrans, Grampian Cycle Partnership, Culter Community Council and the British Horse Society.

The survey found that, as well as one in five regular users feeling unsafe at times, the least confident users are recreational walkers and dog walkers, with one in four not feeling generally safe.

Commuting cyclists and runners were found to be most confident on the path.

Among the concerns raised were that of cyclists going too fast and not always using a bell and dog walkers failing to control their dogs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report suggested there should be signs to promote awareness and tolerance of other users.

It added: “Signs could, to some extent, affect the rural style of the path but that may have to be accepted as a pay-off to maintaining safety and facing the increasing usage of the facility, a trend that is being encouraged by Aberdeen City’s Active Travel drive.”

There were also concerns raised about lighting, which could only be installed along major stretches of the path if a major sponsor could be found.

Councillor Philip Bell, who represents Lower Deeside, said: “The Deeside Railway line is a key path which is used by many people.

“Unfortunately people don’t always have consideration for others as highlighted by the survey.

“Cyclists are using Strava to race each other along the path and not being respectful to others.”

He added: “Other than putting up more signage, it is down to the invididuals to change their behaviour.”

Guus Glass, from Cults Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council, said: “We are taking action to increase safety at the line. It is not a road in the eyes of the Highway Code so it’s difficult to enforce rules or regulations.

“However, we are looking to improve the signage around the area, hopefully in time for next summer when the path is busiest.

He added: “We need to issue more clear advice to users about what is acceptable behaviour.”

The full report can be viewed on the Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber community website at cbmcommunity.org.uk