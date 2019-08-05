‘One in a million’ north-east mum-of-two loses battle with cancer

A “one in a million” mum who constantly put others first, even as she battled cancer, has died.

Laura Watson was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a condition caused by an excess of cortisol hormone, in November.

But just weeks later, the 29-year-old Peterhead woman was diagnosed with neuroendrocrine cancer and given the devastating news she only had a year to live.

Determined to create lasting memories for her children, Arianna, 5, and Hillary, 4, Laura threw herself into spending every moment possible with them and fiance Steven.

A crowdfunder was also launched, with loved ones and strangers from around the country donating thousands of pounds to help Laura have her dream wedding.

The poignant ceremony was held at Norwood House Hotel in Aberdeen in April, and Steven said his bride “savoured every moment” of the big day, which ended in a spectacular fireworks display.

Today, he revealed his thoughtful wife had already decided to donate her dress to a charity that turns them into burial gowns for stillborn babies.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steven, 32, said: “She was always thinking of everyone else.

“I was truly so lucky to have someone so beautiful and kind who cared for us all so well.

“She never let her cancer bother her – she always had a smile on her face for all of us.”

Steven met his wife-to-be on a course in August 2012 and their friendship quickly blossomed into a romance. They got engaged in 2014.

Laura was a full-time carer to little Arianna, who suffers from spina bifida, but prepared her husband to take over.

He said: “We knew she didn’t have much time left but she prepared us for this.

“She was a wonderful mum and even to the end was always thinking of everyone else.

“Near the end she couldn’t really hold her phone, but I’d seen that she’d gone on to Sport Direct’s website and tried to order a pair of trainers for her friend who was struggling with money.

“I don’t think you can put into words how strong, inspirational and determined Laura was.

“I was so lucky to have met her.”

Steven said his wife, who died at Peterhead Community Hospital on Tuesday, was in a lot of pain during the last four months but did not let that her stop her.

“We went to Harry Potter World in London and I pushed her wheelchair round the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley which was quite hard, but she thoroughly enjoyed it and it was worth it – she was a massive fan of Harry Potter,” Steven said.

“She was a Gryffindor – because she was brave – and I was a Hufflepuff, she said, because I was loyal.”

Laura was also a fan of superhero moves – with her favourite being Iron Man – and the pair enjoyed cinema trips when possible.

Laura is also survived by her mother Caroline and brother Anthony.

A celebration for her life will be held in The Almanythie Hall, Grange Road, Peterhead on Thursday at 11am.