One death in north-east as Covid cases rise by 35

A north-east resident is among the eight Covid-19 related deaths recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government at 2pm, show a resident of Aberdeenshire has died after contracting the virus.

In total, Covid cases across the north-east have increased by 35 across the same timeframe.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,962 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 14 were identified in Aberdeen City and 17 in Aberdeenshire. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 655 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 212,509, with the new cases representing 2.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,544, as eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 397 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by eight in the past day, with three fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,765,182 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,552,673 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,066,460 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 201,435 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.