One death in north-east as 999 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Scotland in past 24 hours

One north-east resident is among the 28 new Covid-19 deaths announced by the Scottish Government today.

Across Scotland, a total of 999 people have received positive results since Monday.

Twenty-eight new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll now sits at 2,877 – one of those deaths has been attributed to Aberdeenshire.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 67,011, with the new cases representing 10.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,254 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 92 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,003,492 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 936,481 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 30 new cases in Grampian since Monday. The north-east’s total is now 3,443.