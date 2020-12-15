One death in Aberdeenshire as Covid-19 cases rise by 86 in north-east in past 24 hours

An Aberdeenshire resident is among the 24 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours related to Covid-19.

A further 86 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same period.

A total of 845 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 107,749 with the new cases representing 7.4% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 996 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 45 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,273,538 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,165,789 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 86 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, with 51 cases in Aberdeen and 33 in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total is now 5,812.