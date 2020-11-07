One death in Aberdeenshire as 1,596 Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours

An Aberdeenshire resident is among the 39 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

A further 31 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,596 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Today’s 39 recorded deaths now mean Scotland’s total stands at 3,036.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 72,328 with the new cases representing 6.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,245 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 106 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,033,981 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 961,653 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 31 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,567.