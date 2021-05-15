One dead and another treated in hospital for serious injuries following north-east crash

A man has died following a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire with another man currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

The incident, that involved a black Kia Sportage and a Silver Peugeot 308, happened on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road around 5.50pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours to allow scene investigation.

Police are now appealing for information regarding to the crash and anyone with potential dash-cam footage is asked to come forward.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash which occurred in Aberdeenshire on Friday, 14… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Sergeant Scott Deans from the north east road policing unit said: “I am appealing for anyone with further information, or potential dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2744 of 14 May.”