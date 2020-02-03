One charged after woman seriously hurt in assault at north-east bus stop

One person has been charged after a woman was seriously hurt in an attack in a north-east village.

The incident, which happened at a bus stop in the St Andrew’s Road area of Lhanbryde last Thursday, resulted in the woman requiring treatment at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Officers have today confirmed a 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Phil Wu, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation, following our earlier appeal last week.

“Together, we will continue to ensure that any violence on our streets is dealt with swiftly and those responsible are brought to justice.”