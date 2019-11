Emergency services were called following a one-car crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the scene at the B993 near the Kemnay Golf Club following the collision, at around 12.40pm today.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, which involved a blue Mazda.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to attend a one vehicle collision, where there was minor injuries.

“It is near to the Kemnay Golf Club.

“The car is off road so isn’t blocking the road.”