On your marks, get set … for Great Aberdeen Run

Shoppers in the city centre were given a glimpse into what thousands of runners will have to look forward to during next month’s Great Aberdeen Run.

A section of the city’s bustling street was transformed into a Great Run finish line – with gantry, a pounding soundtrack and a stretch of running track – where passers-by were encouraged to take on a sprint finish to win prizes.

The event took place in front of the Bon Accord shopping centre entrance on St Nicholas Street, just metres from where the real Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run starts and finishes on Sunday, August 25.

Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities will take on the challenge of a half marathon, 10K or family run on a closed-road course that features some of Aberdeen’s most iconic locations.

Entries are filling up fast. To secure your place visit greatrun.org/Aberdeen