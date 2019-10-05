Aberdeen group urges nominations for cycle awards

An Aberdeen cycling group is encouraging members of the public to nominate schools, businesses and parking spots for an upcoming awards ceremony.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum launched the applications for the Best in Cycling Awards for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, which aim to highlight areas of good practice benefiting cyclists around the north-east.

Categories to be judged include best business, best school and best employer.

There is also a chance to nominate good new cycle infrastructure and the top public cycle parking accessible to riders.

There is also an accolade for “the cycle raspberry”, which is given to the worst parking services or infrastructure.

To take part, members of the public should register online at acf.awardsplatform.com where nominations for each of the categories can be made.