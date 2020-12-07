On the Beat: Working together key in times of Covid-19

Just over a year ago I took up my post as local area commander for the south of Aberdeen City.

Little did I know at that time that in the year which followed that we would all be tested to our limits by Covid-19 and the challenges that has presented.

As with policing generally, the response to coronavirus has been dependant on strong local relationships.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our communities, our partners and the officers under my command for the way they have come together to support one another through the most difficult of times.

In the city centre, the changes brought about by coronavirus have been perhaps more apparent than anywhere else.

Changes to the retail and licensing environment have required police to work extensively alongside the local authority, retailers, licensed premises and Aberdeen Inspired to ensure the policing model in the area has remained relevant and supported the overall objective of having people return to the city centre, safe and confident in the measures taken by all to make this possible.

Throughout the pandemic we have had in place a dedicated plan alongside the local authority, the licensed trade and our wider city centre partnership to specifically support the safe return of hospitality within the city centre of Aberdeen and further afield.

Our plans include the visiting and monitoring of licensed premises in the city and ensure that appropriate checks and balances are met.

In the vast majority of cases our observations have been that licensees are proactive in all of their preventative measures, aligned to guidance, policy and legislation. In the few cases where measures have fallen short, these have been rectified appropriately with the support of our local authority partners.

In time, we look forward to continuing our close relationship with our partners and our communities as ‘normal’ life resumes and we all look forward to busy streets and busy businesses in a safe and welcoming city centre.

As Christmas approaches, still under the restrictions of the pandemic, we are all drawn increasingly towards the online shopping world.

Whilst this is safe in terms of protection from the threat of the virus, there remain threats online which we all should be aware of.

This month, Police Scotland is launching a major campaign to raise awareness of fraud which is becoming one of the fastest-growing and commonly-experienced crime types in the country.

We should all be aware that a telephone call, email or text may not be from the person or organisation it appears to come from.

Never click on a link from an unsolicited email or text, and remember that banks, police or other legitimate organisations will never ask you for personal banking information or ask you to move funds to a different account.

Further information is available on the Police Scotland website or from Take Five to Stop Fraud and please take time to share this information and advice with older family or friends who are often the victims of this type of crime.