News / Local On the Beat: 'We can work together to help rid Scotland of hate' By Inspector Claire Smith, Partnerships, North East Division 09/10/2021, 6:00 am Scotland is tolerant but hate crime still exists. Photo by Penelope Barritt/Shutterstock The north-east is generally a tolerant and respectful place to live, but there is a small minority of people who commit hate crimes. A hate crime is defined as 'any crime which is perceived by the victim or any other person as being motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group'. The five social groups protected under hate crime legislation in Scotland are disability, race, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.