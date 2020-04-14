On The Beat: We all have role to play in helping save lives

I am sure the Easter weekend of 2020 is one which none of us will forget.

Church services were swapped for virtual services online, breaks away might have been replaced with a walk in your local neighbourhood and you probably won’t have seen the family or friends you usually spend this holiday with in person.

I imagine that the restrictions placed on us all were felt more acutely than ever before, however this is an exceptional situation we continue to find ourselves in and one which is taking an extraordinary amount of sacrifice from us all to get through.

A sobering update was issued last week confirming that the deaths of 12 people in the Grampian area have been linked to coronavirus.

As the restrictions continue and the weather improves, there is always the potential that non-compliance could increase. Across Scotland we have seen some gatherings and house parties in private dwellings and other locations which are clearly not compliant with the law or the spirit of public health advice.

Every day, NHS workers, key workers and other vital volunteers are putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives and we must all support them by following the guidance and staying at home.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has made it clear from the outset that Police Scotland will continue to operate with the support and consent of the public as we all make significant changes to our lifestyles.

He also continues to publicly highlight the high levels of ongoing compliance and I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you once again to the vast majority of the public in the north-east who are supporting us.

Our officers will continue to apply the extraordinary powers we have been given proportionately and with common sense. If you’re out and about, officers may ask you why – please engage with them, explain your circumstances and listen to and act on the advice given.

Unfortunately there will inevitably be a small number of individuals who will not comply and we will continue to use enforcement as a last resort where people defy the clear advice.

To date, just over 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued across Scotland with 38 of these in the north-east. Although this is a small number, the selfish actions of the few will not be tolerated.

As another week passes, I continue to be in awe of the incredible and heroic work of our health colleagues, other key workers and the volunteers who are helping the most vulnerable in our communities.

It is also humbling to see the ways in which we are all showing our gratitude for those on the front line, from the weekly clap at 8pm each Thursday night to the colourful pictures our officers see in windows across the north-east while they are out patrolling our streets to help keep them safe.

The best way we can all show our appreciation is by listening to the guidance and staying at home. If we all do the right thing to maintain social distancing, we will protect the NHS and lives will be saved.

Police Scotland is supporting the Scottish Government’s relaunched campaign to tackle domestic abuse and reassures anyone experiencing domestic abuse that support is available to them during these difficult times.

Scotland’s 24-hour Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline is available on 0800 0271234 or visit sdafmh.org.uk.

You can also contact police on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency.