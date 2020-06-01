On the Beat: Volunteering for such a team an easy decision, says special constable Stephen Booth

We are all experiencing a unique way of living due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which overnight changed the way the world interacts.

As soon as I read the email asking all special constables to volunteer more time to assist with policing duties, I immediately wanted to take an active role and give some of my time to help support my local community.

Serving the community is an integral part of a special constable’s duties, working as part of the local team and often with other agencies to provide essential services to those who require assistance in their time of need.

I have to be honest and say initially there was a sense of unease from my family knowing that I would be putting myself at a higher risk of exposure, and in turn I also had to be aware of putting my family at risk.

Coming from a health and safety-driven working environment you always consider the actions and consequences, but with the supplied PPE and guidance from Police Scotland I was confident that this reduced the chances of being infected and transferring to my family.

Over the past 11 weeks the face of policing has changed and continues to do so, adapting to reflect the guidance set out by government.

Personally I have been involved with an increasing number of calls where mental health has been an issue – coping with isolation is not an easy thing to do. After all, we are social creatures and being unable to have close contact with family and friends is not natural.

I, for one, miss the weekly visits to my mum and dad’s for a meal, and the hugs that are as important as the main course.

Having reached my stage of life, volunteering my time to my community has become something that I find extremely rewarding.

Sometimes on the drive home from a shift I often find myself reflecting on what I have been part of and end up smiling, knowing that I have been part of a team who have made a positive difference to someone.

We attended a concern call and from the moment we arrived it was obvious the person needed help.

By the time we left, after working with the Scottish Ambulance Service and GMEDS, the situation had improved dramatically.

The person was extremely grateful for our intervention and kept expressing how “awesome” we had all been.

This sense of making a difference as part of a team is one of the most rewarding parts of serving the community.

I am extremely lucky to be based at Inverurie – there is a great team spirit within the station and I have received a tremendous amount of encouragement, nurturing and support from all my colleagues, from the front office staff to my fellow special constables, constables, sergeants, inspector and chief inspector.

This makes volunteering an easy decision – who would not want to be part of such an amazing team?

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: