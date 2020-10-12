On The Beat: ‘Thanks for support during unprecedented times’

As I write my first article for ‘On The Beat’, I sit here and reflect on what has been an unprecedented year so far – not only for me and my colleagues here at Peterhead but for the country and indeed the world as a whole.

You will hopefully be aware by now that Merchant Street is now closed to the public after we recently completed our move to Buchan House, where we now co-locate with our partners at Aberdeenshire Council.

Our day-to-day interactions and close working relationships with all our partners have only been strengthened as a result of this move, and we are enjoying exploring how we can work smarter and more closely together to deliver real benefits to the local community.

“The nights are fair drawing in” is a phrase that I seem to be repeating earlier and earlier as the years go by, and this year is no different.

Next week is the beginning of the October school holidays and in response to concerns raised by the local community regarding anti-social behaviour, dedicated patrols will be carried out throughout the break by our officers, special constables and community wardens in Peterhead and the surrounding villages.

These patrols will concentrate on where young people tend to gather, and we want to focus on positively engaging with them as well as providing community reassurance.

Halloween is almost upon us too, and as I wrote earlier these are unprecedented times.

Normally at that time of year, my colleagues and I are used to seeing the streets full of ghouls, ghosts and scary monsters – and from experience, it’s not only the children that want to celebrate and dress up. But will that even be possible this year?

As it stands, large gatherings are not permitted as is the case with meeting indoors within houses.

The response to Covid-19 is fast-moving and ever-changing, and as I write this the first minister and the Scottish Cabinet are due to meet to discuss the restrictions that are currently in place.

My best advice is to urge everyone to do what they can to comply with the advice from the Scottish Government and our National Health Service, and to play your part in keeping our communities safe.

Bonfire night is another event that will be subject to change this year.

This also continues to be an ever-changing situation, however at the moment plans are in place by the organisers to live stream the annual Peterhead bonfire which takes place at Gadle Braes in the town.

Road closures will be in place and stewards will be on hand, supported by police officers, to ensure that all government guidelines are being adhered to.

Again, I would urge everyone in the community to comply with rulings that are put in place so that the event can go ahead safely.

I would finally like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Buchan for their continued support which assists us in helping those most in need during these times.

I urge everyone to continue to work together to keep everyone safe.