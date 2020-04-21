On The Beat: Supporting north-east residents at this challenging time

I know this continues to be an unusual time for us all, with incredible changes to our home lives and, for many of us, the way we work too.

Despite the extraordinary support required of Police Scotland during the Covid-19 pandemic, the force remains committed to ensuring that every one of Scotland’s citizens is looked after – and here in the north-east officers continue to do everything they can to prevent crime and support vulnerable people during this challenging time.

Over the past few weeks we have experienced an overall reduction in crime across the north-east, however we continue to carry out high-visibility patrols and are utilising both national and local resources to strengthen and maximise frontline policing.

Crime prevention is absolutely crucial at the moment, with a firm focus on public protection and preventing the types of offences that may rise as we spend more time at home and online.

Last week, a new campaign was launched Scotland-wide to tackle online child sexual abuse during a period where there may be an increased risk to young people while they are at home.

#GetHelpOrGetCaughtOut targets perpetrators and potential perpetrators – people who often believe that the internet provides them with anonymity and that they can leave that side of themselves behind online. The campaign shows them what their virtual behaviour would look like in the real world and exposes the damaging reality of their actions.

It is a hard-hitting campaign with a strong message and I urge you to make yourself aware of it by visiting the Police Scotland website and find out how you can help protect young people.

We are also conscious that the restrictions in place may lead to an increase in domestic abuse and we want victims to know that although they may feel isolated, they are certainly not alone.

The message to stay at home does not mean you should not seek support and it is more important than ever that you reach out for help whether it’s for yourself or someone you know.

You can call the 24-hour domestic abuse helpline in confidence on 0800 027 1234, visit safer.scot or contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

The safety and wellbeing of anyone at risk of experiencing domestic abuse remains a priority and we are working closely with our partners to ensure that our service provision remains available and accessible to all. Our local management processes in respect of child protection, adult protection and multi-agency public protection also continues to ensure that those at risk of harm are protected.

There is absolutely no change to the way we respond to reports of people at risk.

Despite the extraordinary situation we are all faced with at the moment, I know that police officers, special constables and police staff continue to feel humbled by the support and assistance they are receiving from the public, whether it’s during the investigation of a crime or while out on patrol in support of the Scottish Government’s restrictions to protect the NHS and save lives.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones and stay alert. It is crucial that we try our best to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours where possible to ensure everyone stays safe.

