On The Beat: Substantial progress cannot be for nothing

Phase two. A milestone that so many of us have been waiting for, in particular people who have been shielding and those who live alone.

The progress to get the country to this stage has been substantial, and it has only been made possible because of the efforts and enormous sacrifices that you have made.

From every police officer, member of police staff and special constable who works within North East Division, we would like to sincerely thank the vast majority of the public once again for your ongoing support and compliance during this challenging time.

Let me please stress though that the regulations remain clear, and that people should still only leave the house for those very limited purposes we are all so familiar with. The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance; enforcing only where absolutely necessary and where a clear breach of the legislation is apparent.

We recognise that people have made significant sacrifice and the desire to enjoy greater freedoms is completely understandable, but we would ask people to use their judgement and continue to avoid places which are busy.

Many aspects of policing have adapted as we all navigate our way through the restrictions and challenges of this pandemic, however I truly believe that one thing which has not changed is the strong relationship that exists between ourselves in the police service, and you, the communities we serve.

It’s a bond of trust that has been forged over many years, and something we value greatly given that we take our authority and legitimacy from the people we serve. Of course, this bond will always be tested during difficult times like just now during the pandemic, when critical incidents occur or where tragedy arises.

However I believe it is testament to the common sense and good judgement of the vast majority of people across our communities that during this national public health emergency our relationship has grown stronger, and for that I thank you.

We recognise the importance of understanding the views and priorities of the diverse communities we serve, particularly during this challenging time, and I would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to take part in a Police Scotland survey which is being used to shape how we do things and ensure we are providing an appropriate response for communities across the north-east.

We are acutely aware of how significant our responsibilities are during the lockdown period and this survey is a platform for you to tell us your views and experiences during these challenging times, and beyond.

Let us know what we’re getting right, and what we can do better. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete, is confidential and you will not be identified through the information you provide. You can access it on the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk/about-us/decision-making/public-consultation/local-policing-consultation, or you can contact us if you’d like to complete the survey in a different way by emailing consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Please continue to look after yourselves and each other, follow the guidance and stay safe.