On The Beat: Stay strong and stick to the rules on coronavirus

As 2021 gets underway, no doubt we are all reflecting on the past year – which has obviously been like no other – and thinking about the future.

2020 has been a hard year for us all, and some have faced incredibly difficult challenges, sadness and bereavement.

We’ve all had to look at different ways to do things. But there are some positives to reflect on, particularly how we’ve all come together to support and look after one another.

Those in the front line have worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to help the NHS and other organisations keep our communities safe.

People have also stepped forward to make a real difference and you can’t help but be encouraged by the kindness shown by many.

Many people have had to adapt to working from home, adjust to home schooling and use of technology.

We’ve been unable to meet others in the same way. This has tested even the strongest resolve and I’m left wondering how those more vulnerable or less able have coped. Front line officers, staff and volunteers have worked extremely hard with the ever-changing landscape and guidance.

Reducing harm continues to be our focus and this extends to health and wellbeing along with wider forms of harm that are often hidden from public views, such as domestic abuse, sexual crime, exploitation and hate crime.

These crimes are often not recognised or reported. Our emphasis is very much on supporting individuals and encouraging people to spot the signs early and speak out to allow us to help and prevent escalation of risk.

The coronavirus restrictions have impacted heavily on all of us and officers have had to enforce the rules while continuing their daily role.

Police across the country use the ‘four Es’ approach in dealing with coronavirus breaches – Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce.

With so many challenging situations as an organisation, we have come together in a way that none of us could have imagined.

I’ve witnessed an extraordinary amount of spirit, courage and togetherness from not only those within the police but amongst partners and our communities.

I continue to see feedback from members of the public saying how content they have been with the way the police have responded to the pandemic.

While we don’t always get things right, this level of support means a lot to us, and is a testament to the effort and commitment of colleagues during this difficult year.

I’ve never been so proud to be a police officer and importantly to serve the communities of the North East.

With increasing numbers of positive cases, it’s vitally important we continue to stand together, follow current guidance and remain vigilant and strong.

Each and every one of us must take personal responsibility for our actions and help prevent the spread of the virus.

As head of Partnerships, Prevention & Events for North East Division, I want to reiterate our commitment on protection, early intervention and prevention.

Changing crime trends, increasing vulnerabilities, challenging stigma, being trauma-informed and recognising the different experiences and needs individuals have requires public services to come together and be agile enough to reflect and respond in the most appropriate way.

The creation of new, integrated ways of working in collaboration and co-location will maximise opportunities for joint working across the North East.

During 2021, we will deliver more of our services in collaboration with our partners, including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils and NHS Grampian, along with blue light colleagues and organisations from the voluntary or private sector, faith groups and others.

It’s more efficient, effective and sensible to share space, information and facilities. Together we get a better picture of what is actually going on in our communities rather than seeing things from the perspective of just one agency or organisation.

The challenge is to ensure our officers, staff and volunteers have the skills, equipment, working environments, resources, intelligence and information necessary to prevent crime, reduce risk and support individuals.

Local policing will remain the foundation of the services we provide to keep people safe and feel safe. But society is increasingly complex and communities more diverse with evolving needs and expectations.

Policing needs to respond to the changing environment in which we operate.

In Police Scotland, we are all committed and determined to make the North East an even safer place than it is already, and we are focused on delivering the highest quality policing we can on your behalf.

I would like to thank you for the support you continue to give us.