On The Beat: Praise for north-east residents during ‘difficult and challenging’ year

Sergeant Mike Stobie has over 28 years policing service and knows all too well why forging meaningful relationships with local communities can reap rewards.

Starting his career in the West Coast of Scotland, Mike has carried out a variety of roles from Community Police Officer, Sergeant Instructor at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan, the Violence Reduction Unit and the Marine Policing Unit.

He has worked at a number of police offices within Aberdeen City and Shire and has an in-depth knowledge of issues which affect the local community. In February this year he was instrumental in establishing the Kittybrewster Problem Solving Team.

Consisting of Mike and four constables, the team is dedicated to working within the local community.

Sergeant Stobie said: “It’s a real privilege to be working within the Kittybrewster area. Having worked with in Aberdeen City for the last eight years, I am fully aware of the unique challenges faced by the local policing team, the community, businesses and partners.

“Throughout my career, I have been driven to delivering positive outcomes to the communities I serve, understanding their needs through meaningful and open dialogue.

“This is something I and the Team have implemented since its inception by regularly engaging with local residents whether it be at community council meetings or stopping and speaking to us whilst out on the beat.”

The Problem Solving Team officers have extensive policing background, which allows them to critically review, analyse and formulate strategies in terms of emerging crime trends such as retail crime, drug misuse and anti-social behaviour to name but a few and will react accordingly.

Sergeant Stobie continued: “By speaking with the community, which includes local businesses, one of the main concerns was wishing to see ‘bobbies on the beat’.

“As a result, officers from the Problem Solving Team regularly carry out high visibility foot patrols in and around the George Street area, focusing on providing public reassurance, and engaging with those persons intent on committing crime.

“Going forward, officers from the Team will be actively engaging in the current ‘lock or lose it’ bike theft campaign. This high-profile campaign will see officers carrying out patrols, specifically targeting areas of concern and being on hand to speak with members of the public and local businesses.

“During the run up to the Festive Period the officers will be increasing their patrols in the George Street area, Kittybrewster and Berryden retail parks with a focus on targeting criminality.

“It goes without saying that this has been a difficult and challenging year for us all and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local residents, the vast majority of whom have complied with the Covid 19 guidelines and reassure them that the Problem Solving Team and officers from the wider policing team will continue to work tirelessly to keep them safe.

“As a community policing team, we rely on the public for information. If anyone has any concerns you should contact us via 101, email or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Lastly, can I take this opportunity to wish the local residents a happy and above all a safe Christmas and New Year.”