On The Beat: Policing on Royal Deeside

I have been in post as the Upper Deeside Sergeant since October 2018, and as a “local loon” it was a privilege to be asked to take over the role and continue providing policing services to the communities located in some of the finest parts of the country.

We are very fortunate to live and work in such a safe area which is reflected in low crime rates, and Local Policing teams are committed to keeping it that way. When required, we will investigate crimes and offences thoroughly and bring offenders to justice.

The Upper Deeside area covers a huge area of land and significant roads network, spanning approximately 60 miles through the Deeside corridor. We have some of the highest roads in Scotland, spectacular mountain ranges, a popular ski centre and the Royal Family is resident in Deeside for periods throughout the year, all of which pose different challenges for policing here in the north-east.

Since my arrival I have worked with many people, groups and organisations, all of whom are working extremely hard and striving to make improvements to their local communities however big or small.

These people are going the extra mile and we should all be grateful for their valuable contributions.

In particular, the reduction of casualties on our road continues to be a priority for Police Scotland and in conjunction with Road Policing colleagues, Deeside officers continue to carry out several operations on our extensive road network.

The vast majority of motorists act responsibly but where necessary, we deal with those who are not. Recently, my officers have detected a number of drug drivers and these individuals will face court action – let me be clear that we remain dedicated to keeping our local roads as safe as possible.

With some of the highest snow roads in the country, I would also like to take this chance to remind motorists to check your vehicles and ensure that they are ready and fit for purpose for winter. Ensure windscreens are clear and lights are working properly to give maximum visibility for yourself and other road users, drive at appropriate speeds for the weather conditions and arrive safely at your intended destination – late is better than not at all.

As we all navigate our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, I am acutely aware that this is a very difficult time for everyone, with various restrictions placed upon us. The impact upon family, friends, colleagues and vulnerable people within our communities cannot be underestimated and everyone is making sacrifices each day to achieve the common goal of beating back this virus.

Policing has certainly been very different over the last six months or so, and I have not experienced the like before – from a national lockdown to localised restrictions, Police officers, staff and Special Constables are continually adapting to changing circumstances and supporting the Scottish Government in their approach to dealing with this pandemic.