On The Beat: Police urge north-east residents to reach out if they are struggling with mental health

I am a Sergeant for Police Scotland working in the Community Safety Partnership in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray. My department works closely with many different partner agencies but today I want to focus on those in the field of mental well being and harm reduction.

It’s no surprise that Coronavirus has contributed to people feeling increasingly stressed and anxious, and when you feel less resilient it can be harder to cope with things that may not have bothered you previously. This is understandable. It’s OK to feel not OK.

It’s difficult this month with restrictions in place meaning people still can’t socialise like they normally would. And for many, this time of year can be particularly lonely when TV and adverts are full of images of happy families.

Feelings of isolation can contribute to poor mental health and finding somebody you can talk to can be really beneficial, especially at the moment when it can be harder to meet in person and enjoy your normal routines. I appreciate for some people finding the right person could seem like a challenge, which is why we are encouraging people to feel more comfortable speaking to friends and families about mental well being.

The best way to reduce mental health stigma is to talk about it, whether it’s your own challenges or your experience of supporting others.

If you want to reach out for help but would rather start by speaking to somebody who doesn’t know you I can assure you that there will be others out there that can relate to the way you are feeling. We have seen grassroots groups, such as Man Chat in Aberdeen, spring up through local need, and there are links to phone services at the end of this article.

The vast majority of incidents that police deal with are not criminal. Many of the calls we attend relate to people who are suffering or distressed. So it makes sense for us to work with partners in efforts to increase community well being and resilience.

Police officers attending calls to people in distress can now put people in touch with the mental health charity Penumbra who can offer them support over the phone for the following 14 days and help the person work on a distress management plan.

Liam Yule, from our close partners at the Scottish Association for Mental Health, has said: “Due to some of the restrictions caused by Covid we all know that people are feeling more isolated. With the usual pressures of the season, it can be a very difficult time. So reach out to the folks around you. Be kind to yourself and others.”

I would sincerely echo that message. Have a safe festive period and look after each other.

Calls can be made to the Samaritans, a confidential 24hr emotional support service for anyone in the UK and Ireland.

The charity can be reached by phone on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org

The charity website is Samaritans.org

And anyone looking for advice can also contact Breathing Space, a free phone service, on 0800 83 85 87

The service operates Mon – Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri 6pm – Mon 6am and lines are open 24hrs at weekends.