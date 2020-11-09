On The Beat: Police to continue regular patrols on Aberdeen streets during Covid-19 pandemic

Firstly let me introduce myself – my name is Rod Smith and I am one of the Inspectors who cover the city centre of Aberdeen, having taken up the post towards the end of July.

Prior to this, I have served at a variety of different stations throughout the north-east, undertaking a number of roles.

This year has been an unusual time for us all as we have had to adjust our daily routines to comply with the ever-changing situation we find ourselves in. The police are not exempt from these changes and we have had to adjust our working practises to comply with the legislation, all while doing our best to keep you safe by maintaining a considered approach to the circumstances and how this affects each person differently.

We have adopted a consistent approach utilising the principals of engagement, explanation, encouragement and finally enforcement and I am pleased that the overwhelming majority of people have understood this message and supported us throughout.

We also heavily engaged with our partners as we worked towards businesses reopening with the safety of everyone who wishes to enjoy the city centre, whether for business or pleasure, at the forefront of our minds. The city centre and Rosemount areas have seen changes made to allow for a safer environment and whilst these have been generally well-received, there have been some difficulties encountered and we have been working with our partners to ensure that these can be overcome.

The licensed trade has been affected greatly and in turn this has obviously reduced the number of people within the city centre. We visit premises that are open on a daily basis and maintain an open dialogue with business owners and the people they are serving to assist in any way we can.

My teams will continue to be out and about patrolling regularly, and along with our partners to ensure that those who are enjoying the city centre are being kept safe. As I said before, the overwhelming majority of people have acted in a sensible manner and for that, I thank you and ask that you continue to be responsible for your own actions so that we can get through this as safely and quickly as possible.

In addition, we have also continued our normal daily business throughout this time tackling anti-social behaviour, responding to reports of drug dealing as well as maintaining a visible presence within the city centre.

I am fortunate to have a diverse mix in my teams with supervisors based in the city centre and Rosemount to keep me right, and I know that between us we will continue to make the area one of the safest places to visit and enjoy.

Please, continue to keep yourselves and those around you safe – we’ll get through this together.