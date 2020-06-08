On the Beat: Police plea to north-east residents to ‘use judgement’ as lockdown restrictions ease

It has been more than a week now since the first phase of easing the lockdown restrictions was introduced.

You were maybe able to meet up outdoors with friends or family who you haven’t seen in a long time, or perhaps you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had in your local park.

Whatever it was you were able to do, I sincerely hope you enjoyed it – I know myself that I am appreciating the small things that I would usually take for granted.

However despite these slight eases, it is important to remember that life should still not feel “normal” by any means at the moment.

The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example buying basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

I know that as the weeks pass and people continue to make significant sacrifices, the temptation may be to head straight for one of our beauty spots, or to head indoors for a house party if the rain comes on.

However I must ask you to please continue using your best judgement and avoid doing these things.

Complying with the legislation about meeting only one other household outdoors at any one time, and following the Scottish Government’s guidance about avoiding travelling long distances, will stop our parks, beaches, lochs and hills from becoming over-crowded.

Remember that the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading – this is a responsibility on us all, and one that we all have a civic duty to take seriously.

I would also like to take this opportunity to briefly touch on what the Chief Constable said during his appearance at the First Minister’s briefing on Friday; I know he speaks on behalf of us all when he said how shocked and distressed he was by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent events that transpired and continue to transpire in the United States.

Racism in all forms is disgraceful and unacceptable and we fully understand the desire of people in Scotland to make their voices heard this weekend over racial injustice.

The right to be heard, to protest and to campaign is of vital importance and policing has a key role in supporting such freedoms to be exercised fully and safely.

There was some activity planned in the North East at the weekend and our officers were in touch with the people involved in organising to try to help them do this in a safe manner.

The response we had was extremely positive and cooperative, with an appreciation of how important it is that everyone continues to follow the regulations and guidance, to keep themselves and others safe and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It is crucial you find a safe way of making your voice heard.

In the days ahead, and as the restrictions continue, our officers will continue to engage with people in our communities, offering advice and guidance.

In most cases we are being met with high levels of support and co-operation from the public, with enforcement action taken against a very small minority who have defied the very clear guidance.

Please continue to look after yourselves and each other, follow the rules and stay safe.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: