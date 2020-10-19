On The Beat: Police give north-east residents crime prevention advice

As the nights continue to draw in, I wanted to take this opportunity to offer some basic yet incredibly effective crime prevention advice.

Although Garioch continues to be a safe place to live and work, we do see a seasonal increase in both thefts from homes and cars during the darker winter months. This is replicated elsewhere – not just throughout the north-east, but also Scotland as a whole – therefore this advice is relevant for everyone.

Thefts from insecure cars and unlocked houses are easily preventable, and can have a significant impact when they occur – both financially in terms of the loss of the stolen items, but also on you personally as a victim of crime. In some cases your insurance provider may not cover your losses if your house or car was not secure, adding to the heartache.

The simplest and most effective way to avoid becoming a victim of crime is to ensure that all house, outbuilding and car doors are locked at night. How you ensure this is done is a personal choice but some options include incorporating a nightly check into your evening routine to ensure all doors are locked before you go to bed.

You can check them at a set time every night prompted by an alarm, or use a TV program such as the news or a soap to remind you. In addition, it is good practice to ensure that all keys are kept in a safe place and not kept in locks or beside doors. Try to avoid keeping both house and car keys on the same keyring.

Other simple yet effective measures include keeping a couple of lights on within your house when you are out and to keep a radio or television on if suitable. Timing devices which can control when a light or radio/TV comes on can be readily and cheaply purchased, either on the Internet or from your local hardware store. Also try to ensure that no high-value items are left on open display in cars. Other items such as charging cables and Sat Nav cradles should also either be removed or kept hidden.

Last year we launched a crime prevention competition with the theme of encouraging the public to ensure their doors are locked. A number of primary schools in Garioch took part, with the winning poster drawn by Sophie Reid from Uryside School. Her simple yet effective design showed the importance of securing your property, and was brilliantly done.

We had hoped to run the campaign in spring of this year, but for obvious reasons it did not happen. However, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, the campaign will run in October so expect to see Sophie’s great poster on display in shops and community centres throughout Garioch.

Some of the advice above may seem very simple, but quite often people don’t do it. Do everything you can to prevent becoming a victim of crime.

The Police Scotland website contains further information on crime prevention, and should you see any suspicious activity during the darker nights, then please call 101. If you see a person actively committing a crime, call 999.