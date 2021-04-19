On The Beat: Police crack down on cycle thieves

I am usually based within the Tillydrone and Seaton Community Policing Team, however, for the summer months have been posted to work alongside Community Policing Teams throughout Aberdeen City as well as CID and Pro-Active units in order to tackle acquisitive crime in relation to pedal cycles and motorcycles.

Operation Lathe is a yearly operation that takes place in Aberdeen city in response to seasonal increases in crimes of this nature.

Following the launch of Pedal Protect, Police Scotland’s national initiative to tackle the theft of bicycles, we are incorporating this into our work as part of Operation Lathe.

© DCT Media

Aberdeen is not immune to the theft of bikes, with more than 4,900 reports of stolen cycles being made throughout Scotland in the past year. This is a rise of 18% from the previous year.

Often these crimes are motivated by opportunity, with those responsible taking advantage of poor or non-existent security measures in place when leaving bikes unattended, or storing them within sheds, garages and other outbuildings.

However, what has also been observed is a rise in the number of specialist and electric bikes being targeted by organised crime groups, where resale profits finance other criminal activities.

Unfortunately within Aberdeen, the rise in bike thefts is matched by a parallel increase in bike-related crimes.

I am leading the operation this year and the rest of the team consists of DC Paul McEwan, PCs Arran Young, Liam Bradford and David Gardner all from various Community Policing teams throughout Aberdeen city will run from April to the end of August 2021 and is a city-wide operation.

© DCT Media

The officers involved will be carrying out uniformed and plain-clothed patrols throughout Aberdeen in a bit to deter offenders and reassure the community that this type of acquisitive crime will not be tolerated.

They will also robustly seek evidence and gather intelligence with a view to detecting and charging offenders and recover the stolen property.

Returning property to the rightful owner can prove challenging and we urge people who do own pedal cycles particularly high-value ones that they note down the specifics of their bike particularly the make, model, colour, serial number and accessories/modifications and keep an up to date photograph of the bike.

Crime prevention is an integral part of this operation and it is advised that when looking to secure a bike safely 10% of the price of the bike should be spent on a cycle lock and using two different styles of locks to secure the bike makes it more difficult for thieves to remove them.

In conjunction with Operation Lathe the team are also focusing on Operation Armour which again is a yearly project and has been created in response to the concerns of the Aberdeen communities regarding the annual problem of motorcycle thefts and the antisocial use of motorcycles and the impact this type of behaviour has on the community.

Updates in relation to these operations will be regularly included on our social media on Facebook and Twitter.

We will let you know of any preventative advice and also of outcomes of our work in this operation.

We may be holding a live question and answer session on social media too. I encourage anyone with comments or questions to get involved.