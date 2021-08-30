Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

On The Beat: ‘Not judging is one of the most effective tools to help others’

By Chief Inspector Ian McKinnon, Partnerships, Preventions & Events, North East Division
30/08/2021, 6:00 am
Police are raising awareness of the impact of stigma through the #AntiStigmaAberdeen campaign.
Ahead of International Overdose Awareness day Chief Inspector Ian McKinnon from North East division speaks about the #AntiStigmaAberdeen campaign, as well as his work.

In my role as Chief Inspector for Partnerships, Prevention & Intervention, I’m involved in a wide and varied portfolio, working collaboratively to reduce harm and vulnerability in areas such as mental health, wellbeing, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol addiction, looked after children, domestic abuse, and hate crime.

With such a wide variety of topics, which are all emotive, challenging and complex in their own rights, you’d be forgiven for thinking that they have nothing in common, however over the last four years I came to realise that one theme that exists through every single one of them, and I’d argue that it’s probably one of the most impactful and harmful themes – stigma.

Stigma can be defined as a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality or person, and when applied to the workstreams I mentioned above, you might begin to understand what I mean.

Awareness day gives chance to reflect

As we approach International Overdose Awareness Day 2021 on 31st August, it gives us time to reflect a little and to think about those people dependent on alcohol or drugs and the families that live with and support them daily, who also have to deal with stigma.

Ch Insp Ian McKinnon, Partnerships, Preventions & Events.

Imagine having poor mental health or an addiction and wanting help, and the help that could save your life being readily available through services, charities or community organisations, but you don’t reach out because you fear you or your family will be labelled or judged or experience prejudice as a result of your need.

No one has stopped you getting help, but this invisible barrier is stigma in action.

I remember as a young man, waiting in line at a petrol station, and a person with a clear addiction chatting to me while we waited.

I was avoiding eye contact, and looking at my feet and not really taking them on.  I didn’t know, and didn’t really think too much, about what was making me so anxious, or why I was distancing myself from a person who was friendly, humorous and just passing time while we waited.

As an older (and hopefully wiser) man, working in the police, I now understand it was stigma – I saw the label of the addiction and not the person, and reacted to that internal judgement rather than what was in front of me.

Team works to raise awareness of stigma

Looking back, I feel more than a little uncomfortable that I acted that way and whilst I can’t change the past, I now do what I can to change it when I see it happening.

My team works hard to raise awareness of stigma and its impact across all aspects of the communities and people we police because we understand that if people consciously or sub-consciously stigmatise, then those who need help will hide an issue affecting them.

Not judging is one of the most effective tools that you and I have to help others.

During August, we are raising awareness of the impact of stigma through the campaign #AntiStigmaAberdeen, working with the Local Authority, Health and Social Care, NHS, local and national charities, community groups and others to reach out and break the barriers caused by stigma.

I can only scratch the surface of stigma in this article, but if this has interested you, please explore the Community Planning Aberdeen page where there are lots of really impactful and involving videos and guidance – see what you can do to make a difference, and influence others to do the same.

It starts with one person.   That could be you.

 