On the Beat: North-east police urge residents to look out for vulnerable adults

Saturday was Adult Protection Day and an opportunity to remind you about the need to look out for those in our communities who are vulnerable and who could be at risk of harm, and to encourage you to continue to report anything you think is amiss.

Protecting or supporting those most at risk of harm can be complex and challenging, and remains a key focus for policing and our partners.

Ultimately we want to prevent crimes against vulnerable in society from happening, but we can’t achieve this alone.

Protecting people from harm is not just about policing and working with partners. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us, across all of Scotland’s communities, to watch out for vulnerable people who may be at risk and to report your concerns to someone who can help.

Adult protection is not about older people – people can be vulnerable due to many different conditions, such as a physical disability, illness, poor mental health, cognitive impairment or a learning disability.

© SYSTEM

Abuse and exploitation can affect people regardless of age, gender, orientation, ethnicity, religion and race, and the impact can be devastating, often with lifelong consequences.

The type of harm can be wide-ranging too – physical, emotional or sexual abuse, financial harm, neglect and self-neglect – with the two most common types reported being physical abuse and financial harm.

Harm can be committed by anyone – a friend, family member, carer or a stranger.

Adults can experience harm anywhere: In their home, where they work, in a public place and even in the very places tasked with the responsibility of protecting and caring for them.

Due to their vulnerability, the person being harmed may not be able to report it so it is vital that communities look out for them and report anything you think is not right.

Have you seen unusual visitors or workmen going into someone’s house?

Have you seen someone at the bank or ATM in unusual circumstances or along with someone who appears to be harassing them? Do they look distressed?

Does someone have unexplained scratches, bruising or other injuries? Is there a change in their demeanour or disposition? Is money tight when it wasn’t before with no change in circumstances? All these could point to someone potentially being harmed.

Like child protection, we all have a duty to prevent vulnerable adults from being harmed by others so if you suspect that someone is at risk, please report it as soon as possible to police using 999 if you feel they are in danger and it is an emergency, or 101 for non-emergencies.

Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form on the Crimestoppers website.

You can also contact Adult Protection in your local council by email or phone and report your concerns. This can also be done anonymously.

All reports will be dealt with sensitively and confidentially, be investigated and any necessary support and/or protection given.

For more information on Adult Protection, please visit www.actagainstharm.org