On The Beat: North-east police officer urges communities to get in touch with crime concerns

In July this year, I took over as the Community Beat Officer for the Banff and Buchan West Local Policing Team.

Having worked in this team for a number of years, I am aware what a great place the area is to live and work and I am determined to use my role to strengthen our bond with the community.

I put my time to good use in a number of ways, including identifying trends in the area and responding to them, dealing with community tensions, coordinating work on local priorities and working with partners to strengthen our relationships which leads to better outcomes for the public.

My role allows me to dedicate time and attention to these matters while supporting my colleagues.

It is said very often, that this year has been quite a different one for us all and that is no different in policing. At the start of the covid-19 restrictions earlier in the year, we had to get used to working in new ways.

As we learned to adapt and when the restrictions were eased, we made sure that we continued our efforts to focus on local priorities. These are identified through engagement with the public and are extremely important to them and I focus my work on these areas.

Since starting my role, the main issues highlighted to me have been anti-social behaviour and road safety including anti-social driving, parking issues and safety around schools.

In response to these issues, we have undertaken numerous initiatives and where appropriate carried out enforcement and education. To maximise the impact, we have utilised the specialist resources available to us and particularly, colleagues from our Roads Policing division who spend lengthy periods of time in the Banff and Buchan areas.

You will continue to see officers carrying out speed checks at various locations and if there are any such places of concern, please let us know.

Working with our internal partners is important, however, working with other partner agencies is vitally important to us and in my role, I work to strengthen our relationships and work with partners for improved outcomes.

A key element of this for me is working with children and schools where we can help educate children to make good decisions and know how to look after themselves, even in online settings.

Constable Rory Fraser is our newly appointed school liaison officer delivering inputs across primary and secondary schools within Aberdeenshire. The topics covered during school inputs include Internet Safety, Knife Crime, Drugs, Alcohol, Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offences, Road Safety, Anti-Social Behaviour and Hate Crime.

Constable Fraser has eight years police service having served in both Aberdeenshire and Moray. Together, we will continue to work with our local schools, engaging with children in a positive manner in an effort to keep out communities safe.

Finally, I must stress that we do need you, the public, to continue to engage with us and let us know if you have any concerns as this allows us to target these issues.

Keep contacting us at an office, by phone, online, via email or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The more we know, the better we can respond.

If you see me out on the beat, feel free to come and have a chat.