On The Beat: No time to undo our good work

Last week, we reached the 100 day mark of lockdown. A great deal can happen during such a significant period of time – and particularly during a public health crisis which locked our country down overnight.

During the past 100 days, there has been heartache for too many people who have sadly lost loved ones to this horrendous virus; there have been the struggles of being isolated from our loved ones, as well as the uncertainty of how this pandemic will affect our lives moving forward.

But we have also witnessed an outpouring of kindness and compassion that has been truly humbling to see, a sense of community spirit that is hard to adequately describe in words, and a willingness from the vast majority to adapt to the restrictions put in place.

On behalf of North East Division, I would like to say how grateful we have been to the Evening Express for giving us this space each week during such a challenging time to talk directly to the communities we serve.

Police Scotland has been given extraordinary powers – powers we would not normally wish to have – however this has been an extraordinary situation and one which has required everybody, collectively, to play their part in addressing.

A crucial part of that has been our ability to engage with the public effectively, including through this valued column, explain the regulations and stress that enforcement action will only be used when absolutely necessary.

Some aspects of policing have undeniably changed over the past 100 days, however the reality of working for an emergency service means that daily business has not. For that reason, from next week, we are giving this column back to your local officers who want to tell you what they have been – and will be doing – to help keep your communities safe and protect the most vulnerable people.

I continue to be extremely grateful for the commitment of our police officers and police staff and, in particular, want to recognise our Special Constables once again and the dedication they have shown to their volunteering roles over the past few months – your efforts have been truly amazing.

The strength of partnership working has also never been more tested and valued during this challenging period, with organisations, charities, businesses and individuals from across the north-east all working together to help those in need. Moving forward, I am sure we will all have a greater appreciation for the vital role health and keyworkers play in our society, and value the ethos of partnership working even more.

To date, we have all made significant progress in protecting the most vulnerable people however we have not reached the finish line yet.

Therefore I ask that you please continue to follow the latest guidelines as set out by the first minister and which you can find on the Scottish Government website, and continue to play your part in protecting the NHS and saving lives. I am sure everyone will agree that this is not the time to undo all the good work that has been done already.

Continue to take care of yourselves and your loved ones, and look out for more vulnerable family, friends and neighbours. We will get through this, together.