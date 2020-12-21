On the Beat: New north-east police base provides a ‘focal point’ for community

This week marks the first four months of the Buchan Community Policing Team operating from the state-of-the-art office extension at Buchan House, Aberdeenshire Council’s Area Headquarters in Peterhead.

The new facility has realised the vision of both organisations to design and build a new £1.5 million two storey extension to replace the former office at Merchant Street.

Staff from all over the North East have fond memories of their time at the building, which has served policing admirably for well over a century.

I’m sure it won’t surprise anyone to learn that Covid-19 has presented similar challenges to those experienced in the rest of the country however with some hard work and creative thinking the project team completed construction in August this year.

So what will the project bring to the communities in Buchan? We already have an excellent relationship with our partners but we want to work even more collaboratively with Aberdeenshire Council to further synergise our working relationship and provide truly integrated services.

Buchan House provides a focal point for the local community to access these services and working together we intend to design the most efficient and effective way of improving the customer journey.

In keeping with the project itself, Covid-19 has presented us with challenges. In order to keep everyone safe and protected we have introduced safe systems of work which has seen some council services provided remotely from the building during the pandemic.

This naturally means we have had to adjust and adapt but have continued to build on our relationships with partners through the use of technology.

Although everyone would have liked to have made more progress towards the design of our integration we are very aware that safety is the priority at this challenging time.

This has allowed us to take advantage of the opportunity to familiarise ourselves with our new environment without disrupting the normal routines of our council colleagues and has also prevented any disputes over who has been using the office milk.

Technology will undoubtedly assist us in continuing to deliver vital services to the public, and has never been more evident than with the welcome introduction of the new public space CCTV system in Peterhead.

The system is a fantastic addition to the town and the quality of the footage is exceptional. We hope that as the footfall in the town centre gradually returns to normal levels it will give the local community the confidence to visit the area.

The live streaming video wall gives our teams a real-time view of what is happening across the town centre and will undoubtedly assist in preventing and detecting crime.

Buchan House has strengthened and enhanced an already close working relationship with our partners.

The next step is exploring how we can work smarter together to deliver real benefits to the local community.