On the Beat: More ‘love’ for young north-east people in need of care

“Love” is not a word often used in policing. However, when Part 9 of the Children and Young People (Scotland) Act 2014 was introduced, it was a word we had to start thinking about.

The legislation meant that we, along with other named partners and organisations, became ‘corporate parents’. Please don’t switch off at the word ‘corporate’; it basically means that corporate parents are legally obliged to work together to make things better for care experienced young people and care leavers. We have to try and better understand their lives and needs, support them, provide opportunities for them, care about them and listen to them, as if they were our own children.

Children and young people find themselves in care through no fault of their own but as a result of trauma in their young lives. ‘Care’ takes many forms – residential, foster, kinship or looked after at home.

This legislation was introduced because it was identified that outcomes for care experienced young people were much poorer than for other young people. A disproportionate number were leaving school with little or no qualifications, or suffering from mental illness, or ending up homeless, or in the criminal justice system. Care experienced young people are amongst the most vulnerable in our society and often don’t have access to support that others take for granted.

Collectively, helped by care experienced young people, corporate parents in the north east are beginning to make positive change. We have delivered training, including looking to tackle stigma that care experienced young people often face. We have put extra supports in place around education and housing, and looked at ways to help care experienced young people find work, such as providing guaranteed interviews, work placements, and mentoring opportunities.

In Police Scotland’s North East Division, we put extra measures in place to help care experienced young people feel safe at home, and we offer support to those interested in a policing career. For the very small minority coming to negative police attention, we’re working with partners to improve the criminal justice system and better signpost young people to services they need.

The Independent Care Review recently published ‘The Promise’, outlining Scotland’s ambition for all children and young people – that ‘we grow up loved, safe and respected so that we realise our full potential’. As a society, we can all play a part in that.

As part of my role in delivering on Corporate Parenting work, it’s been my privilege to attend events across Grampian to meet some care experienced young people, listen to what they have to say, and celebrate their successes. It has been so inspiring to see these young people thriving and becoming role models in our communities with support in place around them.

Policing is about keeping people safe. Good corporate parenting will help to ensure that all our children and young people, irrespective of their backgrounds, have access to equal opportunities, and feel safe, respected and importantly… loved.

For more information, please visit the Who Cares? Scotland website at www.corporateparenting.org.uk