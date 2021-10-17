On the Beat: Keeping you safe and your property secure after dark

As the nights get longer, our officers across the north-east will be carrying out additional hi-visibility foot patrols during the hours of darkness over the coming months as part of the After Dark initiative.

We are looking to engage with residents, particularly of properties they find in darkness to provide basic advice on home security.

After Dark is a national Police Scotland campaign, supported by local policing divisions.

This initiative is running again this year from October 2021 until February 2022.

I would encourage us all to take time and review our personal home security.

It is important we keep our properties secure at all times with appropriate lighting during the hours of darkness.

Criminals are largely opportunistic and favour targeting poorly lit, dark and insecure properties.

Simple measures can make a difference

When you are out, simple measures can make a difference. Unlit houses are an indication that no one is at home.

Proper use of timer switches for your home gives the impression that someone is at home.

Consider placing timers in different rooms which activate at different times to add to the impression that someone is home.

Leaving a radio on or buying a TV simulator light also adds to the impression that someone is at home.

Consider a wi-fi enabled CCTV system to cover every aspect of your home – both inside and out – and receive almost instant notification of any intruders back to a number of mobile devices.

Modern technology means these systems are now relatively inexpensive and easy to install and can be combined with PIR security lighting for peace of mind.

Many people focus on securing their front doors and forget about their windows and secondary doors in their homes.

Do not leave any opportunity for a thief to enter.

Security precautions

Always remove the key from a lock, particularly where there is glazing nearby and get into the habit of locking the door behind you even when you are at home.

You could consider marking your property with a UV marker pen or Security DNA marking kit which can be bought online.

You can record and register details of your valuables along with serial numbers on a national mobile property register such as Immobilise, this includes mobile phones, cameras, laptops and tablets. Bicycles can be registered at www.BikeRegister.com

Don’t leave car keys, identification cards or valuables near windows, doors or letterboxes, where thieves could reach through to steal them.

We carry out the After Dark campaign each year, to provide reassurance and presence through high visibility foot patrols and also to connect with the community to offer advice.

Crime will happen, but with some easy, simple steps we can all reduce the risk of it happening.

There is more security advice available on our website here

Anyone with any concerns or to let us know of areas to patrol can contact us on 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on the Police Scotland website

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and also through Fearless, which is a dedicated young person’s charity where you can get information and give information about crime 100% anonymously.