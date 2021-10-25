Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On the Beat: How we turned an antisocial problem area into a source of pride

By PC Derek Bain
25/10/2021, 6:00 am
Police Scotland helped set up a youth hub in the car park of Tesco Lang Stracht as part of ongoing operations to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area. From left: Sergeant John McOuat, Stuart Neil (Tesco), Fraser Burnett, Aimee Culley (Street Sport), Cllr Steve Delaney, and PC Derek Bain.

As the Partnership Development Officer for Aberdeen, one of the core roles of my job is addressing youth-related antisocial behaviour.

This is an ongoing issue and has historically been dealt with by increasing police presence in affected areas.

However, what we often find is that when you tackle the problem in one area, it is only displaced to another.

So the question was, how do we solve the issue, which at its height in December 2020 resulted in more than 90 calls to police?

I looked at this from a public health perspective and took the approach to engage with young people, utilising youth workers from Aberdeen City Council.

We spoke with the manager at Tesco on the Lang Stracht, where there had been previous reports of youths gathering and causing issues.

Wifi and phone chargers

He was supportive of our approach by was keen to find out why the shop was an attractive option for young people to congregate.

The answer was simple – it was sheltered, had free wifi and phone charging points.

You and I might take wifi, electricity to charge a phone and the safety of being under cover in a stable home environment for granted.

What we as people don’t always consider is what home is like for a young person who feels safer on the street.

Alongside Tesco, I set about building a steering group to bring to life what is now the Outdoor Youth Hub.

Grants from the Fairer Aberdeen Fund and YouthLink Scotland allowed us to gift these young people their own space.

Alongside a professional street artist lessons were given to some and they painted the most wonderful mural which is well worth a visit.

Our approach gave the young people their own space and a sense of pride and that has been reflected in the outcomes.

Since the hub opened on May 27, there have been less than 10 calls to the store, the behaviour hasn’t just been displaced elsewhere in the community, five young people have gained Saltire Awards for volunteering work, one is going through the process of joining Street Sports as a volunteer and we’re looking to build on this success.

Our youth workers, Street Sports and AFCCT really are key to this as they build those trusting relationships and thereafter they can challenge behaviours and gain that change the young people need in order to reach positive destinations.

We’ve two young people on our steering committee, who are unwittingly learning how to use their leadership skills to a positive effect.

What a turnaround and all we did was listen, act and get the young people involved in designing their own solution.

As we continue to bring this community together; this group of young people hope to leave a lasting visual legacy by expanding their mural painting skills to other areas.

Although unimportant to the outcomes, the project has been nominated for the STAR awards within the local authority and the Chief Constable’s Excellence awards.

I think this is a testament to the innovative approach by the team and a nod towards a trauma-informed policing approach and a tremendous example of what can be done when partners come together.

 