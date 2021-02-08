On The Beat: Don’t be a victim on the world wide web

With so much of our daily routine now on the internet – banking, shopping and social networking to name but a few – criminals are increasingly going online to exploit people.

Raising awareness of potential online crimes and providing our communities with important prevention advice are key aims for Police Scotland, and we are pleased to be supporting this year’s Safer Internet Day once again to help reinforce our key messages.

Tomorrow, Police Scotland will take part in celebrating the 18th Safer Internet Day, with activity and actions taking place right across the globe.

The theme is once again ‘Together for a Better Internet,’ and the campaign aims to ultimately make the Internet a safer and better place for all – especially for children and young people – while raising awareness of emerging online issues such as cyberbullying, social networking and digital identity.

The day focuses on how we can know what to trust online, supporting young people to question, challenge and change the online world.

It looks at the emotional impact navigating a misleading online world can have on young people and why it is important to create a supportive, critical and questioning culture that encourages debate and discussion.

As part of Police Scotland’s continued programme to help deliver Safer Virtual Communities, education on Internet and online safety is a recognised and integral part of our activity and we continue to work with partners to help protect members of the public while they are online.

It is so important that this education begins at a young age and we want to help give youngsters the skills to support one another as well as the strategies to spot and speak out against harmful and misleading content online.

This can sometimes be a complex task, but once young people feel more comfortable separating fact from fiction it is important that we then help them to take the next steps in helping to create an Internet full of trustworthy and reliable information.

The online world is a great source of information for young people and adults alike, and opportunities to research, learn new facts or skills and even broaden viewpoints are extremely important to all internet users.

It is important to know who and what to trust though, which is why I would encourage everyone to get involved with Safer Internet Day by marking the campaign on social media to show your support, or by watching some of the useful resources the charity has made available online.

For more information visit the Safer Internet website, and for further preventative digital and cyber advice visit the Police Scotland website.